Tesco Plc will buy back 500 million pounds ($680 million) of shares and raised its profit forecast as Covid-19 costs decline while sales in stores and online rise.

Britain’s biggest supermarket operator unveiled plans for repurchasing stock at a time when its share price lags behind rivals and consolidation sweeps the industry with smaller rival Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc about to be taken private by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC.

The grocer said a strong first-half performance means it now expects adjusted operating profit of between 2.5 billion pounds and 2.6 billion pounds this fiscal year. Tesco said accelerating growth in its business means it will generate between 1.4 billion and 1.8 billion pounds of free cash flow a year.

The supermarket operator last returned cash to shareholders in March, paying a special dividend of 5 billion pounds following the sale of its Asian business. The grocer also plans to pay an interim dividend.

Tesco’s bullish stance comes despite the grocer recording a slight slowdown in growth in the first quarter as shopping patterns normalized with the roll out of vaccinations and the ending of lockdowns. Overall in the first half, Tesco’s comparable U.K. sales rose 1.2%, ahead of expectations, even though the grocer faced tough comparisons with a year earlier when consumers stockpiled canned foods and toilet paper as the country locked down to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Comparable online sales, which have been surging during the pandemic as people switch to buying food over the internet, rose 2.3% during the period and are up 74% over two years. The grocer’s catering division, Booker, also continues to bounce back after pubs and restaurants reopened post-lockdown.

Shares in Tesco are up just over 12% since the start of the year.

