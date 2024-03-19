(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc lost its London appeal over a ruling that its logo for its Clubcard Prices loyalty program is deceptively similar to competitor Lidl’s trademark.

Appeal judges dismissed Tesco’s trademark infringement case on Tuesday stating that the lower court was right to find that Lidl suffered damage from Tesco’s “misrepresentation” of its yellow label to indicate discounts at the store.

“Despite Tesco’s wish to differentiate itself from Lidl and to promote the value of its own very distinctive brand, it has found itself liable for trade mark infringement and passing off,” the ruling said.

The German supermarket sued Tesco in 2020 over the similar logos featuring a blue square with a yellow circle and red line border. Lidl accused Tesco of copying the logo to give impression of discounted prices, which Tesco said was “absurd.”

“We expect Tesco now to respect the court’s decision and change its Clubcard logo to one that is not designed to look like ours,” Lidl said in a statement.

Tesco’s loyalty program is central to the company’s attempts to keep costs low as it comes up against competition in the groceries market from discount grocers such as Aldi and Lidl.

Read More: Lidl Wins Spat Over Tesco’s Loyalty Program Logo Amid Price War

“We are disappointed with the judgment relating to the color and shape of the Clubcard Prices logo but would like to reassure customers that it will in no way impact our Clubcard Prices program,” Tesco said after the ruling.

--With assistance from Deirdre Hipwell.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.