(Bloomberg) -- Customers at some Tesco Plc supermarkets will now be able to purchase products from brands like Coca-Cola and Heinz in reusable packaging to reduce plastic waste.

In partnership with Loop, a reusable packaging platform launched by New Jersey-based recycling specialist TerraCycle Inc., Tesco will roll out a trial in 10 supermarkets across the east of England beginning Monday.

By visiting the in-store Loop display, customers will be able to purchase items from the reusable range. Once finished, they can return the empty packaging to the store, where it will be sent off to be cleaned, refilled and used again.

“We are determined to tackle plastic waste and one of the ways we can help is by improving reuse options available to customers,” said Tesco CEO Ken Murphy.

The range will launch with 88 products, including PepsiCo.’s Quaker Oats and Unilever’s Persil, as well as Tesco’s own-brand offerings.

Prices are comparable to products in single-use packaging, according to Tesco. A deposit, starting at 20 pence, will be paid on each product in reusable containers and can be refunded via an app when the packaging is returned to an in-store collection point.

“The consumer reaction to Loop in these first Tesco stores will prove pivotal,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle and Loop. “Ultimately we hope to scale reuse across more stores and the number of product lines.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.