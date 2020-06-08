(Bloomberg) -- A probe into Tesco Plc staff linked with a 2014 overstatement of profit was dropped by the U.K.’s Financial Reporting Council after more than five years.

The FRC said it was closing a case into Tesco’s September 2014 announcement it had overstated profits by 263 million pounds ($333.5 million), a figure that was increased to 326 million pounds following an independent audit.

Monday’s move comes after the Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority reached deals with the grocer in 2017 that led to a combined 214 million pounds in fines.

The FRC had paused its probes during the SFO trial of senior Tesco employees, receiving information from the SFO after those cases were concluded.

The watchdog has now “decided to discontinue the matters in relation to each of the remaining subjects,” it said in a statement.

The FRC case targeted Tesco employees after it ended earlier investigations into former Chief Financial Officer Laurie McIlwee in 2016 and into accountancy firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2017, saying there was little chance of an adverse finding.

