Tesco Plc will increase staff pay as the worst cost-of-living crisis seen in decades grips the U.K. amid rising inflation.

Britain’s biggest supermarket said Thursday employees working in stores and warehouses will receive an hourly wage of 10.10 pounds ($13.21) from July 24, up nearly 6% on the previous rate. Truck drivers, who are in strong demand as online grocer ordering takes off, will receive an additional 90 pence premium, taking their hourly rate to 11 pounds.

The enhanced pay means Tesco will match rivals Aldi and Lidl in paying the best hourly rate for supermarket employees, who were designated as key workers by the U.K. government during the pandemic.

Tesco is also now paying more than its closest rival, J Sainsbury Plc, which on average pays 10 pounds an hour. Sainsbury, the country’s second-largest grocer, is facing a demand from shareholders including HSBC Holdings Plc to pay the higher living wage to all its employees.

A severe cost-of-living crisis is pinching consumer budgets as the prices of fuel, energy and food soar. U.K. supermarket employees are among those worst-affected, with two-fifths of them earning below the real living wage and an increasing number using food banks, according to the Independent Food Aid Network.

Tesco ordinarily agrees two-year pay deals with USDAW, the union that represents shop workers, but said it will review wages again next year given the uncertainty in the economy.

The grocer has also improved its store discount plan for workers and will ensure all new hires are given an minimum of 16 hours of work a week. It has also pledged to allow existing staff currently working fewer than 16 hours a week a chance to increase their time before recruiting externally.

As part of the pay deal, Tesco will increase its skills training so staff can work in all parts of the store from checkout to shelf-stacking, which will allow them to potentially access more hours.

Britain’s grocery industry is one of the most competitive in the world and is rapidly changing as more people shop online. Supermarkets are grappling with rising inflation while trying to keep prices low and invest in online operations.

