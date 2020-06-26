Jun 26, 2020
Tesco Reports First-Quarter Sales Increased Above Expectations
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc reported strong sales in its first quarter, boosted by stockpiling and more people eating at home during the pandemic lockdown.
- Britain’s largest grocer said its like-for-like sales in the U.K. and Ireland rose 8.2%, ahead of market expectations.
Key Insights
- Greater demand for ordering groceries online means Tesco’s U.K. internet business has increased 49%.
- The grocer said it now expects to spend an extra 840 million pounds this year to run stores safely during the pandemic. Retail profit operating profit is expected to be the same as last year, the company said.
- Later this morning, Tesco could face a shareholder rebellion over its executive pay at its annual meeting.
Market Reaction
- Tesco shares have dropped 11% this year.
