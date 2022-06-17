(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Tesco Plc: The supermarket’s UK sales in the first quarter were worse than analysts expected, as the company said it is seeing early indications that the cost of living crisis is changing customers behavior.

Glencore Plc: The mining company’s first half-profit is expected to be larger than it normally reports for an entire year, as the resources giant cashes in on soaring prices and volatility.

Glencore expects trading profit in the first half to exceed $3.2 billion, compared with the record profit of $3.7 billion it delivered in the whole of last year

M&C Saatchi Plc: The advertising agency’s directors now recommend its shareholders reject Next Fifteen Communications Group Plc’s offer following a decline in the offerors’ share price.

Outside The City

UK job vacancies have hit a new high last week, providing further evidence that the labor market remains extraordinary tight.

Meanwhile, navigating student debt is one of the trickiest personal finance calculations. Inflation and rule changes are now about to make things worse, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Stuart Trow.

In Case You Missed It

London’s Gatwick airport will limit airline capacity over the peak summer travel period amid staffing shortages that caused chaos during the recent Jubilee holidays. It appears this summer is rapidly shaping up to be a miserable one for holidaymakers — here’s how you can still get away.

And Todd Boehly, the American billionaire who recently helped lead the record-setting purchase of Chelsea FC, plans to bring American-style management to the storied club and says football is dramatically undervalued given its global appeal.

Looking Ahead

Primark-owner Associated British Foods Plc is set to report results Monday, with investors and analysts looking at the impact of rising costs on the company’s margins. Bloomberg Intelligence says discount retailers like Primark could be more resilient to a squeeze on profitability.

Also on Monday, the latest UK house price data from Rightmove might give further hints at whether rising interest rates have led to a cooling of the market.

