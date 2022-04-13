(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc said profit may decline this year as the U.K.’s biggest supermarket chain battles to keep prices low for consumers facing a cost of living crisis.

The grocer forecast retail adjusted operating profit of between 2.4 billion pounds ($3.12 billion) and 2.6 billion pounds in the year through February in a statement Wednesday, saying the range reflects “significant uncertainties in the external environment.”

Tesco and rivals like Wm Morrison Supermarkets, already under pressure from discounters, are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis that’s pinched consumer budgets as the prices of fuel, energy and food soar.

The higher costs have prompted Tesco to increase staff wages, raising employee pay by almost 6% to retain workers. The retailer controls about 27% of the U.K. grocery market and employs more than 360,000 people.

During the pandemic, Tesco benefited from more people eating at home, leading the grocer to raise its profit forecasts twice in the last financial year. But the consumer spending outlook, clouded first by supply-chain disruptions and now by the war in Ukraine, has caused the stock to retreat. Tesco shares have dropped about 6% so far this year.

The company also said it plans to buy back 750 million pounds worth of stock over the next 12 months.

