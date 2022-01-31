(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc is closing hundreds of deli and hot food counters as well as ending its experiment with a discount chain called Jack’s, citing changing shopping habits.

Britain’s largest supermarket chain said it will close meat, fish and hot deli counters in 317 stores where they’re in low demand but plans to maintain the services in 279 stores. Affected staff will be offered alternative roles, it said.

Tesco has also decided to close the Jack’s chain, which was an attempt by former Chief Executive Officer Dave Lewis to operate a cut-price chain to take on German discounters Aldi and Lidl. Tesco said it plans to convert six of the 13 Jack’s stores into Tesco superstores and close seven, with 130 jobs affected.

Jack’s had helped Tesco to become more competitive and efficient but “the time is right to focus on continuing to deliver great value in our core business,” the grocer said in a statement. Jack’s branded products will still be available to independent stores supplied by Booker, Tesco’s wholesale arm.

Tesco has been streamlining throughout the pandemic and had previously announced the closure of 90 meat and fish counters. It has also reduced the number of bakeries in stores in recent years.

