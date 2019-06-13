(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc started the financial year on a downbeat note as the U.K.’s largest retailer said sales were held back by a subdued domestic consumer market.

Comparable sales in the U.K. rose 0.4% in the first quarter, well below the 0.8% increase analysts expected.

Tesco has used its scale to hold down prices, limiting the fallout from Brexit and a shift to online shopping that have hit other retailers. But the latest results show it’s not immune.

The company suffered from comparisons against a particularly strong period last year, when it benefited from warm weather and a royal wedding. The Booker wholesale division, which has been driving growth, continues to expand but was also held back by a similar effect after securing contract wins last year.

Tesco’s shares have climbed 20 percent so far this year.

