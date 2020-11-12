(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc will buy power from three solar farms in the U.K. as part of the grocer’s broader effort to cut its carbon footprint.

The renewable power plants are being built by Low Carbon Investment Management Ltd. and will generate 130 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year, according to a statement from the companies.

Tesco has plans to get 100% of its power needs from renewable sources by 2030. Last year it signed an agreement to buy electricity from onshore wind farms and has also been installing rooftop solar panels on some stores.

The new solar farms will be built by next year. Tesco has already been using renewable-certified electricity in the U.K., but has been switching to buy power directly from generators.

