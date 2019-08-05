(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc said it will cut 4,500 jobs as the supermarket operator streamlines processes at stores in U.K. city centers.

The retailer said it plans to introduce efficiencies at all 153 of its medium-size Metro stores, as well as reducing opening hours at 134 Express convenience stores.

The moves announced Monday follow previous cuts at Tesco’s larger stores, including closing fresh-food counters that cost-conscious consumers were spurning. Those changes, announced in January, are expected to affect as many as 9,000 of the company’s more than 300,000 workers.

Chief Executive Officer Dave Lewis has pared costs aggressively since taking over in 2014 in the wake of an accounting scandal. Price competition among U.K. supermarkets has intensified as discounters Lidl and Aldi expand and as the threat of a disorderly Brexit hits the value of the pound, raising the cost of imported food.

“Given investors’ focus on margins in a market characterized by its competitiveness, we view these measures as a positive to help streamline the group cost base,” Morgan Stanley analyst Maria-Laura Adurno said in a note.

Tesco shares traded 1.1% lower in London on Monday afternoon.

The company said it’s making the changes at Metro stores because many customers are using them as convenience stores for everyday shopping, rather than making larger weekly purchases. That necessitates more flexible working and quicker ways of filling shelves, Tesco said in a statement, with fewer products stored in back rooms and more groceries going straight to the shop floor.

Stock routines will also be simplified at Express stores, where hours will be reduced slightly during less busy periods, the company said.

