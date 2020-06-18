(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc agreed to sell its business in Poland to Danish retailer Salling Group A/S, as the U.K.’s largest supermarket operator focuses on its domestic market in a consumer landscape upturned by the coronavirus.

The transaction, which is subject to antitrust approval, includes 301 stores, as well as distribution centres and office facilities, Tesco said in a statement.

The U.K. grocer said it expects proceeds of about 165 million pounds ($207 million) from the sale. It said it has also sold 22 other stores in Poland for about 200 million pounds over the past 18 months.

Tesco’s Polish business has struggled amid intensifying competition, especially in general merchandise, and a reduction in store-opening hours. The company has been scaling back its overseas presence in recent years, pulling out of the U.S. in 2013 and South Korea two years later.

Bloomberg reported last year that the supermarket operator had initiated a review of the Polish arm.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.