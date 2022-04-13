Tesco Warns of Tight Wallets On Inflation Surge: The London Rush

U.K. Inflation Data: Prices increased faster than expected last month, surging to 7%, a fresh three-decade high.

Tesco Plc: The supermarket set out new guidance for the next fiscal year this morning, but warned its profits drop as rising prices threaten consumer spending.

A change in consumer behavior post-pandemic may also impact its profits for this year, as well as its ability to keep up with discount retailers

GlaxoSmithKline Plc: The pharmaceutical giant agreed to buy California-based Sierra Oncology Inc for an equity value of about £1.5 billion.

The company’s key drug, momelotinib, could treat patients with a type of bone marrow cancer, and will complement GSK’s existing experience in the field

Ted Baker Plc: The fashion company said Sycamore Partners LLC will participate in its formal sale process, meaning it must make an offer by April 15.

Outside The City

Boris Johnson said yesterday he’d paid a fine for breaching coronavirus rules, just hours after disclosing the police were penalizing him. But even as separate polls on Tuesday showed a majority think Johnson should resign, there’s little appetite in the Tory Party to unseat him in the midst of an international crisis.

The chancellor, meanwhile, finds himself under continued Tory pressure. Rishi Sunak was also fined yesterday and issued a statement offering an “unreserved apology.”

Read the latest coverage of the war in Ukraine here.

In Case You Missed It

One of the U.K.’s top dealmakers, Simon Robey, told Bloomberg in a rare interview he is “confident” of London’s ability to evolve as finance hub, despite pressure from Brexit and stiff competition from New York.

Looking Ahead

Furniture maker Dunelm Group Plc and emerging market asset manager Ashmore Group Plc are among the companies reporting tomorrow.

