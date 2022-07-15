(Bloomberg) -- Tesco Plc won a bid to overturn a legal ruling preventing the supermarket giant from using “fire and rehire” tactics, handing a boost to employers looking for ways to cut costs.

The practice, in which companies rehire workers on worse terms, has gained ground recently and came under scrutiny in the UK after P&O Ferries sought to fire hundreds of its crew and replace them with cheaper labor.

The London case was brought on behalf of 42 Tesco workers at two distribution centers who claimed that the grocer was attempting to fire and rehire them on a worse contract, without retained pay. On Friday, appeal judges overturned a lower court order blocking Tesco from dismissing the workers.

The decision could lead to more success for employers attempting to use the fire and rehire tactic. Several big firms including British Airways Plc sought to take advantage of the practice during the Covid-19 pandemic but were thwarted by their employees. Cargo workers secured a deal with the airline to scrap the policy in January last year after more than a week of strikes.

A poll commissioned last year by the Trades Union Congress -- the association of unions in Britain -- found that one-in-10 British workers were being forced to reapply for their existing jobs on worse terms and conditions.

“We are considering our next steps following today’s ruling, and will continue to work constructively with the small number of colleagues affected to agree a way forward,” a Tesco spokesperson said.

The Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers, which represented the employees, said it will seek permission to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.

“Today’s ruling overturning that injunction will not deter us,” said Joanne McGuinness, a national officer at the Usdaw union. “It is simply not right that very clear commitments to loyal workers can be simply set aside on a whim as it is no longer convenient for the company.”

