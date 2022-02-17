(Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc. advertisement in South Korea for the electric carmaker’s Model 3 has been changed after regulators there launched an investigation into it potentially containing misleading information.

The Model 3 sedan description on Tesla’s Korean-language site was altered to say the vehicle is capable of traveling a maximum of 528 kilometers on a single charge, from “more than” 528 kilometers, a comparison of the ad currently on the company’s website and earlier screen shots captured by local media shows.

South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission recently sent Tesla a notice stating that it’s investigating a violation of the country’s advertising laws, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. At issue is the fact Tesla didn’t specify the conditions under which such a long driving range may be possible, one of the people said. The investigation, reported in local press earlier this week, is ongoing.

EVs everywhere are known to have their driving ranges crimped in very cold weather due to battery performance issues. Winter temperatures in Seoul are often below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius).

After giving Tesla the opportunity to refute the claim, regulators will make a final decision, and that may take several months, the people familiar said. Tesla didn’t immediately respond to an email requesting comment. A spokesman for the Fair Trade Commission declined to comment.

