(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is issuing an over-the-air software fix for more than 817,000 cars due to a seat belt chime malfunction that could cause drivers to not be aware that they are unbuckled.

Tesla plans to release the recall after discussions with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to a notice filed online by the agency on Thursday. No accidents have been reported, according to documents filed by Tesla with NHTSA.

The recall covers 817,143 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles.

“The audible chime may not activate when the vehicle starts and the driver has not buckled their seat belt,” NHTSA said in the filing.

The recall is latest is a string of interactions between Tesla and federal regulators. Earlier this week, the agency revealed that Tesla had agreed to voluntarily disable a feature in its driver assistance system that permitted cars to slowly roll through stop signs when no other vehicles or pedestrians are present. That recall comes as NHTSA is in the midst of investigations into Tesla’s Autopilot and in-dash video game systems that were launched by U.S. regulators last year as NHTSA stepped up its scrutiny of Tesla.

The company, which has disbanded its media relations department, did not respond to a request for comment on the NHTSA filing.

