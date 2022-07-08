(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has changed the way it structures its management in Asia Pacific, according to people familiar with the matter, with executives in the region now reporting into Greater China rather than the US.

The restructure means senior managers in the region now report into Tom Zhu, Tesla’s top China executive, the people said, asking not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

That means Zhu now also oversees Tesla Asia Pacific, a position previously held by a US executive, they added.

Representatives for Tesla in China declined to comment. Zhu didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said last month that the salaried workforce at Tesla would be trimmed by about 10% over the next three months. The Austin, Texas-headquartered company has grown to about 100,000 employees globally, hiring rapidly as it built new factories in the US and Germany.

The billionaire said the overall reduction in the EV maker’s headcount would only be about 3.5%, considering hourly staff numbers are still expected to grow.

In Asia, China is one of Tesla’s most important markets. It has a factory in Shanghai from where it makes Model 3 and Model Y electric cars, for domestic consumption and for export into other parts of Asia and Europe.

Monthly shipments of China-made vehicles rebounded to record in June, data from China’s Passenger Car Association showed Friday.

Read more: Tesla China Shipments Soar to Record as Plant Fires Back Up

Tesla, which in Asia has offices in countries including Australia, Japan and South Korea, has been ramping up hiring in Singapore, advertising for at least seven positions including a marketing specialist to help with public relations and retail events, a delivery operations specialist, a sales assistant and a project manager for a corporate social responsibility role.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.