(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has started hiring for its planned factory near Monterrey, Mexico, days after announcing the facility where it intends to make a next-generation electric vehicle.

The automaker is seeking a managing counsel, construction safety manager, financial analyst and logistics experts, according to job listings that have been posted in recent days.

The hiring push underscores the speed at which Tesla tends to move with new plants. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk confirmed on March 1 that the Austin, Texas-based company would build the factory in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, a day after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed an agreement.

The announcement of Tesla’s investment, which Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia said could eventually rise to $10 billion over multiple phases, signals a growing business interest in northern Mexico. The relocation of companies seeking to be closer to US consumers and to avoid the supply-chain problems they experienced with international shipping in the pandemic has been a boon to the Mexican economy.

López Obrador, known as AMLO, has spoken with Musk and recently met with Tesla executives including Rohan Patel, a former Obama White House official who joined Tesla in January 2017.

