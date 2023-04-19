(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s solar deployments plunged in the first quarter, largely due to “volatile weather” and other factors.

The company deployed 67 megawatts in the quarter, according to a statement Wednesday. It installed at least 94 megawatts in each of the preceding three quarters.

The automaker’s disclosure is an early indicator of the impact on residential-solar companies from the series of atmospheric rivers that pummeled California — the country’s biggest market — in the first months of the year. Other leading US rooftop companies, including Sunrun Inc., have yet to report first-quarter results.

