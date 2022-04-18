(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. blasted California’s lawsuit against the company over “rampant racism” in its factory, saying the state agency has “abandoned its founding purpose” to make sensational headlines.

Monday’s filing by the world’s largest electric-vehicle maker asks a judge to pause a lawsuit filed in February by the state’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The agency accused Tesla of turning a blind eye to years of complaints about racial slurs on the assembly line at its plant in Fremont, California.

“DFEH conducted a bare bones ‘investigation’ without interviewing key witnesses, requesting key documents, or ever stepping foot in the Fremont facility,” Tesla said in the filing in state court in Oakland.

The agency has been roiled by controversy of late. A top lawyer recently resigned to protest what she said was the abrupt firing of Chief Counsel Janette Wipper by California Governor Gavin Newsom. The lawyer accused Newsom of interfering with the agency’s discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard Inc.

Read More: California Lawyer Quits, Says Newsom Pressured on Activision

DFEH representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

