Tesla Board to Meet With Advisers on Going Private, CNBC Says

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s board plans to meet with financial advisers next week on taking the company private and is likely to tell Chairman Elon Musk to recuse himself while they evaluate his proposal, CNBC reported.

The board will likely develop a special committee of independent directors to review the buyout details, CNBC said, citing unidentified people familiar with private conversations. The board has told Musk, who’s also chief executive officer, that he needs his own separate set of advisers, one of the people told the news outlet.

Tesla shares rose as much as 3.5 percent to $364.87 after the close of regular trading. The stock had dropped 7.1 percent in two days as doubts mounted that Musk would be able to secure financing to take the company private at $420 a share.

