(Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc. bull who used to bet against the company thinks its stock is poised for a rebound and shared a photo of what he purports to be the new Model S sedan.

Andrew Left, the founder of Citron Research, wrote in a report that he sees Tesla shares rising back to $320, roughly where they finished at the end of February. The stock has slumped since then, closing at $284.14 on Friday, after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk slashed the prices of Tesla’s models and announced the company will close almost all its stores.

Left wrote that he thinks Tesla will bounce back from overdone criticism of Musk by the likes of skeptical investors including David Einhorn, Jim Chanos and Whitney Tilson. He wrote that when Tesla unveils the new Model S, he’ll be “one of the first customers on the waiting list,” and attached this photo:

Tesla hasn’t announced a new Model S, and a spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk, 47, has tweeted that the company will unveil the all-new Model Y crossover for the first time on March 14.

The Model S exterior has been largely unchanged since Tesla started selling the car in 2012.

