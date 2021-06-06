(Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc. car involved in a car accident that caused the death of a policeman in China is tested all normal after examination by third-party professionals, Beijing Daily reported, citing the local police bureau.

The driver should take full responsibility for the accident in eastern China’s Taizhou city and the incident has nothing to do with Tesla’s electric car itself, the report cited police as saying.

Tesla pledged to work with Chinese authorities to investigate the crash after the accident on May 17 killed one policeman and injured another officer.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.