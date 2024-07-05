(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s locally built cars in China have made it onto a provincial government’s procurement list, meaning that Communist Party workers can buy them for official use for the first time.

The basic variant of Tesla’s Model Y sport utility crossover was included in the vehicle procurement catalog of Jiangsu province in eastern China, according to a government statement Thursday. Jiangsu is one of China’s biggest provinces in terms of gross domestic product and home to many of Tesla’s local suppliers.

The move is a sign that Beijing’s long-running safety concerns over the wholly owned foreign automaker may be dissipating. For years, Tesla cars have been banned from some government and military complexes on concerns the cameras in them may be used for spying.

Although to make the cut the cars were only required to meet some basic technical qualities like driving range, charging speed and pricing, it “demonstrates that Tesla’s China-made EVs are fully acknowledged as a local product,” said Yale Zhang, the managing director of consultancy Automotive Foresight in Shanghai.

Dozens of other new-energy models, including various types of plug-in hybrids, battery-electric cars and extended-range EVs were also included on the list, including the Aito M7 backed by Huawei Technologies Co. and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.’s Galaxy L6.

To comply with local data regulations, Tesla, when it entered the country several years ago, set up a data center in Shanghai and has always said it fully stores and process data within China.

Earlier this year, Tesla cleared another key data security and privacy requirement during Elon Musk’s visit to China, when it obtained initial approval to roll out its advanced assisted driving feature. However several technical and regulatory adjustments need to be made before that feature will ultimately be available to consumers.

Getting on Jiangsu province’s procurement list also comes at a good time for Tesla considering its growth in China is slowing. The US automaker’s June shipments are expected to have slipped 24.2% year-on-year, preliminary data released by China’s Passenger Car Association earlier this week showed.

