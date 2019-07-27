(Bloomberg) -- The ability to stream YouTube and Netflix when a Tesla vehicle is not moving is coming soon, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The change is maybe coming in August but wouldn’t take "more than a few months," Musk said while responding to a Twitter user.

Tesla owners will be able to stream while the car is moving once regulators approve the full self-driving, Musk said in a second tweet. The CEO described the experience as having a “cinematic feel due to the comfy seats and surround sound audio.”

Tesla tweeted Friday it was beginning its global roll-out of chess for the Tesla Arcade. Musk said on Saturday the Unity game engine port was done and that they were finessing the controls. He added that there would be additional game storage via USB.

Musk also replied that the company is "maybe" two to three months away from unveiling its pickup truck offering. He said Tesla is close, "but the magic is in the final details."

