(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. was subject to a walkout at seven of its repair shops in Sweden after members of the IF Metall union were called to strike.

“Tesla is a global leader in the green transition. We hope that they will be willing to express the same level of leadership regarding working conditions for their employees and our members,” the industrial workers’ union said in a statement.

About 120 employees are employed in Tesla’s repair premises in Sweden, which is the automaker’s fifth biggest market in Europe this year, with a total of 16,309 new cars registered in the first nine months.

Adding further pressure on the US company, the Swedish Transport Workers’ Union announced Friday it would stop loading and unloading Tesla shipments at Sweden’s four biggest harbors starting on Nov. 7, unless a deal between the car manufacturer and IF Metall is reached.

The developments are taking place in a country where labor union memberships are widespread, with roughly two thirds of all working Swedes belonging to one.

The strike comes into effect only a week after the new head of Germany’s most powerful union warned Tesla’s chief executive over his firm’s opposition to unionization efforts in its facilities worldwide, saying Elon Musk “needs to be careful.”

Representatives for Tesla did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

