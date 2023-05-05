(Bloomberg) -- Shipments from Tesla Inc.’s Shanghai facility dropped in April, a sign consumers may be casting around for other electric vehicles as manufacturers across the country drop their prices.

Deliveries of China-made Model Y and Model 3 cars fell 14.7% from March to 75,842 units, according to preliminary data released by China’s Passenger Car Association on Friday. Year-on-year the numbers were much higher but last April was when production had been suspended and shipments were all but halted due to Shanghai’s city-wide Covid lockdown.

Although PCA didn’t break down local deliveries and exports, Tesla typically focuses on shipping cars overseas to Europe and other parts of Asia at the beginning of each quarter, postponing deliveries to Chinese customers until the later part of the three-month cycle so as to use up any spare production capacity. Currently, the plant’s monthly production rate is around 90,000 units, based on annual output calculations.

Tesla triggered a slew of discounts and incentive offerings from other carmakers when it slashed the prices of its locally made EVs by as much as 14% at the beginning of the year. Rivals including homegrown Xpeng Inc. and Germany’s Volkswagen AG were forced to follow suite, accelerating product launches and ramping up technological innovations.

At last month’s Shanghai auto show, dozens of new energy vehicle models were on display, including Volkswagen’s ID. 7 SUV and BYD Co.’s premium Yangwang U9. Beijing-based Li Auto Inc. even pledged to extend its product lineup from five to 11 models by 2025, including high-voltage pure-electric cars. Meantime, companies such as Nio Inc. and Geely Holding Group Co.’s Zeekr brand are eying further penetration overseas.

The intensity of China’s car market, as well as competition in other places including the US, has some analysts and investors concerned about Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s comments that seem to indicate he’ll keep cutting prices to stoke demand, even after the markdowns earlier this year took a toll on profitability. Tesla did announce several price hikes, albeit modest ones, in both US and China in recent weeks.

Separately, PCA said China’s new energy passenger vehicle wholesales in April were estimated at 600,000 units, broadly in line with the previous month.

