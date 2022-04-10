(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. exported just 60 cars produced at its Shanghai factory in March, a record low as strong domestic demand sucked up most of the output.

The U.S.-based maker of EVs shipped a total of 65,814 cars from its factory in China’s financial hub last month, with the bulk of those -- 65,754 -- going to the domestic market.

The total number of EVs produced last month was the highest for Tesla since December, despite a five-day plant shutdown caused by production snarls.

Overall vehicle sales in China slid 10.9% in March to 1.61 million units, China Passenger Car Association data released Monday show.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.