(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. monthly shipments of China-made vehicles rebounded to record in June, a stunning recovery after restrictions to stop the spread of Covid in Shanghai knee-capped the carmaker’s factory in the financial hub.

The US electric vehicle pioneer delivered 78,906 vehicles last month, well over double the 33,155 in the same period a year ago, data from China’s Passenger Car Association showed Friday. An unprecedented 77,938 of the EVs made in June went into the local market, while just 968 were shipped abroad.

Tesla’s monthly deliveries from China sunk to as low as 1,512 units in April, with zero exports as Shanghai’s lockdown forced the company to suspend production for around three weeks.

Tesla went to extraordinary lengths thereafter to get the factory back up and running, bringing in thousands of workers under an elaborate so-called closed loop system that kept them on-site, separated from family, and tested regularly.

Employees were finally let out on June 10, after the plant had resumed round-the-clock production and supplies and logistics were essentially back to normal.

