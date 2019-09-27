(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. committed a series of violations of the National Labor Relations Act in 2017 and last year, a judge ruled Friday.

The electric-car maker illegally threatened and retaliated against employees, according to Amita Baman Tracy, an administrative law judge in California. A tweet that Elon Musk sent in May 2018, which suggested employees who chose to join a union would give up company-paid stock options, was among the incidents the judge ruled were in violation of the law.

The judge’s order requires that Tesla offer reinstatement and back pay to a fired, pro-union employee, and that it revoke a warning issued to another union supporter. The ruling also requires that the company hold a meeting at its assembly plant in Fremont, California, that Musk must attend. Either he or an agent with the labor board will have to read a notice to employees informing them that the NLRB concluded the company broke the law.Representatives for Tesla, which had denied wrongdoing, didn’t immediately comment.

