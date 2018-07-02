(Bloomberg) -- Tesla confirms that its chief engineer Doug Field, who took a break after Elon Musk took over production responsibilities during the ramping up of the Model 3 sedan, is leaving the company.

“After almost five years at Tesla, Doug Field is moving on. We’d like to thank Doug for his hard work over the years and for everything he has done for Tesla,” the company says in an emailed statement

NOTE: Company said previously that Field had been taking time off to recharge and spend time with his family

NOTE: On June 19, SEC filing showed Field sold over $1m Tesla shares

TSLA shares are down ~2.3% as of the market close

NOTE: Earlier, Tesla Chief Engineer Doug Field Is Said to Depart Company: DJ

NOTE: May 12, Tesla Engineering Chief Takes Break After Musk Displaces Him (1)

