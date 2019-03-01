(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, in cooperation with the Palm Beach sheriff’s office, is sending three officials to conduct a safety investigation of a crash involving a Tesla vehicle in Delray Beach, Florida, the NTSB said on its official Twitter page March 2.

A 2016 Tesla Model S that crashed on Sunday evening in Florida repeatedly caught fire after being taken to a tow yard by police, the Orlando Sentinel reported, citing officials.

The driver was killed after the car swerved through three lanes of traffic and hit a median and trees before bursting into flames, the report said. The car was traveling between 75 and 90 miles per hour when the crash happened, according to the newspaper.

