Tesla Crash That Killed Motorcyclist Is Added to Wider US Probe

(Bloomberg) -- US auto safety regulators are investigating a crash involving a 2020 Tesla Model 3 that killed a motorcyclist in Utah, the latest in a broader examination of collisions suspected to involve the use of advanced driver-assistance systems.

Accident is the 48th since 2016 to be included in the review by crash investigators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 39 of which involve a Tesla Inc. vehicle

Latest crash occurred July 24 near Salt Lake City, KSL.com reported

NHTSA is toughening scrutiny of collisions involving the use of new technologies that can automate parts of the driving task, such as keeping a vehicle centered in a lane and navigating turns in certain conditions

