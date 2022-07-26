Jul 26, 2022
Tesla Crash That Killed Motorcyclist Is Added to Wider US Probe
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- US auto safety regulators are investigating a crash involving a 2020 Tesla Model 3 that killed a motorcyclist in Utah, the latest in a broader examination of collisions suspected to involve the use of advanced driver-assistance systems.
- Accident is the 48th since 2016 to be included in the review by crash investigators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 39 of which involve a Tesla Inc. vehicle
- Latest crash occurred July 24 near Salt Lake City, KSL.com reported
- NHTSA is toughening scrutiny of collisions involving the use of new technologies that can automate parts of the driving task, such as keeping a vehicle centered in a lane and navigating turns in certain conditions
- NOTE: July 18, Tesla Crash That Killed Motorcyclist Is No. 38 in Wider US Probe
- NOTE: June 15, Tesla Reports Most Automated System-Related Crashes, US Says (1)
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.