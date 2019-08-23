(Bloomberg) -- It only took 12 hours for hedge fund investor David Einhorn, a well-known Tesla Inc. critic, to wade into the controversy over the company’s solar panels.

On Twitter Friday, he called on Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to resign after a Business Insider report that hit overnight showed the company tried to replace faulty parts in some of the rooftop solar panel systems it installed last year as part of an effort known as “Project Titan.” Earlier this week, Walmart Inc. sued Tesla, saying panels that the company’s energy unit installed caught fire on no fewer than seven of its stores.

“How many solar panels are still defective and could cause fires?” Einhorn said in a tweet Friday. “A recall should have happened long ago.”

Einhorn’s response isn’t all that surprising given his short position in the company and how much his fund has profited from it. In April, he said “the wheels are falling off” for Tesla and has blasted the company’s electric-car business too.

Late Thursday, Walmart said it and Tesla are in discussions to address the solar-system issue.

