(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. will hold off on rolling out a beta version of its so-called Full Self-Driving system to more customers by a week to align with a delayed software update, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.

The carmaker will expand access to what it refers to as FSD beta when it releases version 10.2 of the software, Musk wrote Friday on Twitter. He announced earlier in the week that this will take place on Oct. 8.

Tesla has for almost a year allowed roughly 2,000 people to beta-test features the company has charged customers as much as $10,000 to be able to use sometime in the future. The company has said that while FSD is designed to someday handle trips without driver intervention, it’s not yet capable of rendering Tesla cars autonomous.

A week ago, Tesla released a button to customers allowing them to request to participate in the beta-testing program. They must agree to let the company assess their driving behavior for seven days and acknowledge they’re responsible for remaining alert and keeping their hands on the wheel.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.