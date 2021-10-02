(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered a better-than-expected 241,300 cars worldwide in the third quarter, a record for the electric-car maker led by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Quarterly deliveries are one of the most closely watched indicators for Tesla. They are also widely seen as a barometer of consumer demand for electric vehicles amid a transition away from the internal combustion engine.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through global supply chain and logistics challenges,” Tesla said in a statement Saturday.

The results beat an average estimate for deliveries of 223,677 from 12 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and also surpassed the average projection of 221,952 that Tesla sent to investors. The latest results were higher than than the company’s previous record for 201,250 vehicles in the second quarter.

Shares of the EV market leader closed Friday little changed at $775.22. The stock is up less than 10% so far this year and trails the broader S&P 500, which it joined last year.

Tesla’s numbers compare favorably with the rest of the industry, which saw U.S. vehicle sales slump in the latest three-month period due to limits on production from supply chain shortages. General Motors Co., which idled key truck plants in September, took the biggest blow, with sales in its home market dropping by a third in the latest quarter.

Tesla doesn’t break out sales by geography, but the U.S. and China are its largest markets, and the bulk of sales were of the Model 3 and Y. Tesla currently makes the Model S, X, 3 and Y at its factory in Fremont, California, and the Model 3 and Y at its plant in Shanghai. New plants are under construction in Austin, Texas, and Berlin.

A global chip shortage and congestion at ports have weighed on automakers while the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic. In September, Musk sent an email to employees urging everyone to “go super hardcore” to “ensure a decent Q3 delivery number.”

