(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. surprised Wall Street with record second-quarter deliveries that beat estimates, boosting confidence about demand for the company’s electric cars after a tough year so far for the shares.

“While there were a good amount of ‘leaked’ emails and reports prophesizing a potential ‘record quarter’ for deliveries, we had not spoken to any investors that expected deliveries to be this high,” Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note. “We expect the stock to squeeze and then fade on this news.”

Tesla shares gained 7.1% in U.S. post-market trading. They have fallen 33% this year amid concerns about demand and worries that the cheaper Model 3 is cannibalizing the company’s more lucrative vehicles.

Here’s a round-up of what analysts are saying:

Morgan Stanley, Adam Jonas

(Equalweight, PT $230)

It isn’t clear how much of the beat was due to underlying demand, more attractive pricing, sales bonuses or pull-forward from 3Q after tax credit reduction.

Based on YTD deliveries, if Tesla achieves 95k units in 3Q and 4Q it would take them to about 350k units for 2019, just shy of guidance of 360k-400k units.

Suggest investors get ready for a bounce, but don’t expect to see bears on the name capitulate; concerns about sustainable demand, competition and risks in China will weigh on stock.

Goldman Sachs, David Tamberrino and Mariel Kennedy

(Sell, PT $158)

2Q deliveries and order flow were helped by release of Tesla’s Standard Model 3 variant, right-hand drive Model 3s and the upcoming phasing out of U.S. tax incentives. Expects “sequential” stepdown in demand in 3Q.

Says move to offering a lower-priced Standard Model 3 variant and leasing option could have negative impacts on Model 3 program gross margins and FCF generation.

Loup Ventures, Gene Munster

Deliveries “mark a turning point for underlying demand” and the record-high Model 3 production and deliveries should largely put an end to fears about weak demand.

Expect the company to reiterate its target of a minimum of 360k deliveries for 2019, while investor expectations are around 300k. Tesla should “comfortably exceed” that.

Wedbush Securities, Daniel Ives

(Neutral, PT $230 PT)

Strong 2Q delivery numbers “a clear step in the right direction” and will help restore credibility to CEO Elon Musk’s story.

The most important number in the release was the key Model 3 deliveries, which came in above the Street’s 74,100 estimate, as this remains the linchpin of the Tesla growth story for coming years.

--With assistance from William Canny.

To contact the reporter on this story: Penny Peng in Beijing at ppeng18@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Beth Mellor at bmellor@bloomberg.net, ;Celeste Perri at cperri@bloomberg.net, Paul Jarvis

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.