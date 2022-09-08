(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s China operations are back in full swing after an upgrade to its factory in Shanghai and a Covid-19 lockdown in the city slowed production earlier this year.

Elon Musk’s electric-car maker delivered 76,965 Chinese-made vehicles in August, just shy of June’s record 77,938 and a sharp rebound from 28,217 in July, when assembly lines at Tesla’s plant in Shanghai were suspended for upgrades to double annual capacity to about 1 million units.

Of Tesla’s August total, 34,502 vehicles went to the local market and 42,463 were shipped overseas, China Passenger Car Association data released Thursday showed.

EVS in China

Chinese drivers’ passion for new-energy vehicles shows no signs of abating. Total sales of NEVs, which include pure-electric cars and plug-in hybrids, rose 111% to 529,000 units, the PCA said. Last month, the association raised its forecast for total China NEV sales this year to 6 million, double the 2.99 million in 2021.

Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co. remained top with record deliveries of 174,915 cars. The Shenzhen-based automaker shipped about 1 million cars in the first eight months of the year, accounting for about two-thirds of its annual target of 1.5 million.

China Car Sales

Overall passenger vehicle sales in China increased 28.4% from a year earlier to about 1.9 million units in August, the PCA said.

Despite the overall increase in NEV sales, not all automakers were immune from regional disruptions, such as power cuts in Sichuan province and Covid outbreaks and lockdowns in several parts of the country.

Automakers’ profit margins have been squeezed to about 5% due to price increases from raw material suppliers, PCA Secretary General Cui Dongshu said at a briefing Thursday. Companies will eventually improve supply-chain integration and pricing power, with a particular focus on batteries, he said.

Production Snags

Li Auto Inc.’s deliveries fell more than 50% last month, due in part to production issues at one of its suppliers in Sichuan province, which suffered widespread power outages. Tesla and SAIC Motor Corp. also alerted Shanghai’s government that they may have difficulty maintaining production due to the power cuts, prompting city officials to ask the southwestern province if it could prioritize electricity for the carmakers’ suppliers.

Volkswagen AG has entered a closed-loop operation in Chengdu, Sichuan’s capital, which is under lockdown due to a Covid outbreak. Volvo Car AB’s Sichuan plant has suspended production.

The PCA expects car sales to continue to grow rapidly this month, despite the unpredictability of Covid outbreaks. Chip supply and automakers’ production capabilities have improved, it said.

(Adds chart on Tesla deliveries.)

