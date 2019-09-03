(Bloomberg) -- The driver of a Tesla Inc. car that slammed into a fire truck in Southern California last year was looking down at what appeared to be a mobile phone, a witness told investigators.

The Tesla driver had engaged the car’s so-called Autopilot system, a driver-assist mode that can steer and follow traffic in certain conditions.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is examining several Tesla accidents involving vehicle automation, on Tuesday released a statement from a witness to the Jan. 22, 2018, collision. The Tesla driver told investigators he wasn’t using his phone at the time and was looking forward, but may have been holding a coffee or bagel.

