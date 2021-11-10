(Bloomberg) -- The driver of a Tesla Inc. car that burst into flames after striking a tree last September in Florida had applied maximum acceleration and was racing at several times the speed limit, investigators said Wednesday.

The car sped through a yellow light at an intersection, reaching a speed of 90 miles (145 kilometers) per hour, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report on the accident.

The battery burst into flames after the car struck a tree Sept. 13 in Coral Gables, Florida. Firefighters had difficulty trying to extinguish the blaze, which reignited at least once, according to NTSB.

