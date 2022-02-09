(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. said a California agency intends to sue the company and allege systematic racial discrimination and harassment at its car factory in the state following a three-year investigation.

On almost 50 occasions over the last five years, individuals who believe they were discriminated against or harassed asked the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing to investigate Tesla, the company said in a statement late Tuesday. Tesla said the DFEH closed each investigation without a finding of misconduct against the company.

Tesla warned of the possible suit once already this week, disclosing in a regulatory filing Monday that DFEH had issued a notice-of-cause finding to the company on Jan. 3. On Tuesday, Tesla elaborated on the time period it believes the agency is focused on -- from 2015 to 2019 -- and other details, although the company said DFEH hasn’t provided specific allegations.

Former workers at Tesla’s Fremont plant have filed numerous lawsuits alleging racial discrimination and sexual harassment going back years. Many complaints never make it to court because Tesla’s full-time employees sign agreements requiring workplace disputes to be handled in closed-door arbitration. A California fund has put forth a proposal at each of Tesla’s last two annual meetings that its board prepare a report on the company’s use of employee arbitration.

Once the DFEH files its lawsuit, Tesla plans to ask the court to pause the case. A legal battle could inflame tensions between California and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who threatened in May 2020 to move Tesla’s headquarters out of the state in protest of initial pandemic lockdown measures. The carmaker moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas, late last year.

“No company has done more for sustainability or the creation of clean-energy jobs than Tesla,” the company said. “At a time when manufacturing jobs are leaving California, the DFEH has decided to sue Tesla instead of constructively working with us.”

Representatives for the DFEH didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

