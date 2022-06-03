(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is facing stepped-up scrutiny from US regulators who have received 758 complaints of cars made by the company that suddenly brake at high speeds, more than double the number of reported incidents earlier this year.

Complaints alleging unexpected brake activation in 2021-2022 Tesla vehicles rose from 354 in February, prompting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to ask Tesla for a response by June 20, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. The data was cited in a May 4 letter NHTSA sent to Tesla Field Quality Director Eddie Gates.

In February, the agency opened a probe into the so-called “phantom braking” phenomenon, which covers an estimated 416,000 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. No crashes or injuries stemming from the braking issue have been reported.

Read more: Tesla ‘Phantom Braking’ Complaints Spurs Formal NHTSA Probe

Tesla didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.