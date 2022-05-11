(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. can’t escape a trial over claims the automaker is responsible for the death of a Florida teenager who crashed a Model S into a wall at 116 miles an hour in 2018.

A federal judge’s ruling paves the way for a trial in July, the first time Tesla will face a jury in litigation over a car crash. The electric car-maker faces a flurry of lawsuits over a spate of accidents that have also drawn increasing scrutiny from safety regulators.

