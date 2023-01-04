(Bloomberg) -- A self-described fan of Tesla Inc. said he was behind an application to extend the automaker’s trademark for use in boats and planes.

The Dec. 28 filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office indicated Tesla could expand into categories including electric motors “not for land vehicles.” The document, which names Tesla as the trademark owner and is signed by Jerome Eady, was listed as “awaiting assignment to an examining attorney” on the patent office’s website as of Jan. 4.

The application generated some confusion earlier in the day after several news outlets reported that Tesla had submitted the filing in an apparent step toward moving into new product categories.

When reached Wednesday via telephone, Eady said he intended to help the company by filing the application proactively after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said its Cybertruck may be usable as a boat. Eady said he has no affiliation with Tesla and the filing was made without the company’s knowledge.

Tesla and an attorney listed on the trademark filing didn’t immediately respond to requests by Bloomberg for comment. The patent office also didn’t immediately reply.

