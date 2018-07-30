(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is filling a significant void in its finance team with a former chief financial officer of computer-drive maker Seagate Technology Plc.

Dave Morton, who had worked for Seagate since 1995, has joined Tesla as chief accounting officer, the electric-car maker said in a blog post. He’ll report to CFO Deepak Ahuja and be responsible for Tesla’s corporate financial reporting, global accounting, payroll, tax and trade activities.

Tesla had been without an accounting chief since Eric Branderiz left the company for personal reasons on March 7. Management upheaval has continued since then, with the most notable loss being Doug Field, the engineering chief who left last month. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced in June that about 9 percent of company employees would be dismissed as part of a reorganization aimed at reducing costs and becoming profitable.

Tesla reports second-quarter earnings Wednesday after the close of trading.

