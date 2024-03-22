(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s busiest port is seeing more autos arriving from China than the US and Mexico, after Tesla Inc. started shipping electric vehicles from its gigafactory in Shanghai.

Some 44,356 cars arrived from China into the Port of Vancouver last year, up more than fivefold from 2022, according to statistics published Friday by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

Shipments of EVs from China soared as Tesla started delivering models made in China to Canada for the first time, according to Chinese customs data from June.

Autos from the US rose 11% to 14,945 while arrivals from Mexico climbed 10% to 14,156.

The Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, a Canadian industry group, has raised concerns that consumer incentives from Canada’s government are subsidizing Chinese EV manufacturing.

