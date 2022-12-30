Tesla Illegally Told Staff to Not Discuss Pay or Working Conditions, US Labor Board Alleges

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. illegally coerced Florida employees by restricting them from discussing workplace issues, US labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.

In a September filing on behalf of the National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel, the agency’s Tampa regional director wrote that the automaker broke the law when it “told employees not to discuss their pay with other persons,” and not to discuss another employee’s termination. Tesla management also repeatedly “told employees not to complain to higher level managers” about working conditions, according to the filing, which Bloomberg News obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request.

These incidents happened at the company’s Orlando office over the past year, according to the complaint.

Tesla and its attorneys did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Complaints issued by NLRB regional directors are considered by agency judges, and can be appealed to the NLRB members in Washington, and then to federal court. The agency has the authority to order companies to reinstate fired workers and provide back pay, but generally can’t hold executives personally liable for alleged wrongdoing or issue any punitive damages.

NLRB members ruled last year that Tesla repeatedly violated labor law, including by firing a union activist and via a threatening tweet sent by its chief executive officer, Elon Musk. Tesla has denied wrongdoing and is appealing that ruling in federal court.

A judge will hear arguments about the Florida complaint at a February hearing, agency spokesperson Kayla Blado said in an email.

