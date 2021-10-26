(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has joined the trillion-dollar-valuation club as the member with the lowest revenue.

The electric-vehicle maker’s shares have run past several milestones over the past couple weeks amid a rush of positive news. That helped bolster sentiment among investors, who are betting on Tesla’s potential for rapid future growth as EVs become mainstream and eventually replace gas-driven cars. Their focus means Tesla’s market valuation touched a trillion dollars even before its revenue could reach the $50 billion mark.

This unique feat came as car-rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Tesla cars, a move that signals EVs are here to stay and gives bulls confidence that Tesla’s sky-high valuation is sustainable too.

“Wall Street is starting to believe the skyrocketing move with Tesla’s stock price is nowhere near over since Tesla has a massive lead in the EV space and improving growth potential as the U.S., European and Asian markets for electric cars grows,” Oanda analyst Edward Moya wrote in a note on Monday.

As the table shows, Tesla’s last annual revenue is considerably lower than that of Facebook Inc.’s, which entered the trillion club earlier this year before slipping back below that level. That also gives Tesla a very expensive price-to-sales multiple. The EV maker’s shares are currently trading at 21 times its sales, with the same ratio hovering at 8 times for Facebook and estimated to be around 6.6 times for the NYSE FANG+ Index.

