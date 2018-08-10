(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and advisers are seeking a wide pool of investors to back a potential take-private of the automaker to avoid concentrating ownership among a few new large holders, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tesla is holding early discussions with banks about the feasibility and structures of a possible deal, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details aren’t public. They are canvassing investors including large asset managers, the people said.

The billionaire founder would prefer to amass a group of investors who could each contribute part of the funds because he wants to avoid having one or two large new stakeholders in the company, they said. Deliberations are at an early stage and the company hasn’t yet formally hired a bank to work on the process or made a final decision on how to proceed, they said.

A representative for Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since Musk first tweeted on Tuesday that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share and that he had “funding secured,” he’s offered no evidence to back up the statement. People close to at least 16 financial institutions and technology firms, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, have said they weren’t aware of financing having been locked in before Musk’s tweet.

The amount of funding needed would depend on how many current investors want to remain part of the $60.9 billion company if it goes private.

Several banks are likely to be pitching possible deal structures or financing scenarios for either Tesla or the company’s board to consider, chasing the millions of dollars in advisory fees that could be offered to whomever wins the mandates.

According to estimates from Jeffrey Nassof, a director at Freeman Consulting Services, banks advising Tesla could make $90 million to $120 million in fees, while advisers to Musk could take home $30 million to $50 million. If a deal involves debt financing, those providing funding could expect fees of about $500 million.

Six members of Tesla’s board said in a statement Wednesday that Musk started a discussion about a potential deal last week, and that they’ve met several times since to evaluate the options. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been gathering information about Tesla’s public pronouncements on manufacturing goals and sales targets, is intensifying its scrutiny of the company’s public statements in the wake of Musk’s tweet, people familiar with the matter have said.

--With assistance from Ed Hammond, David Welch, Kiel Porter, Melissa Mittelman, Nabila Ahmed and Dana Hull.

To contact the reporters on this story: Dinesh Nair in London at dnair5@bloomberg.net;Alex Barinka in San Francisco at abarinka2@bloomberg.net;Ruth David in London at rdavid9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net;Aaron Kirchfeld at akirchfeld@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.